Woman arrested for having sex with a minor in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was arrested for having sex with a minor in Sutter County after the car she was driving with the minor crashed because they were "engaging in a sexual act."

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said that they got a report of "a minor who had been sexually assaulted by an adult" on Thursday, June 23, according to a press release.

The minor's mother told police that her son had been having "a sexual relationship with a coworker." Sutter County detectives arrested 30-year-old Kimberly Carnahan, of Olivehurst, the next day.

The minor told police the two recently crashed Carnahan's car into a tree because they were "engaging in a sexual act."

Carnahan admitted to having a sexual relationship with the minor and was booked into the Sutter County Jail. She was charged with sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a minor under the age of 18, oral copulation with the threat of retaliation, sending harmful matter to a minor and threatening a witness.

