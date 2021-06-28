Woman arrested for having sex with a minor in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was arrested for having sex with a minor in Sutter County after the car she was driving with the minor crashed because they were "engaging in a sexual act."
The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said that they got a report of "a minor who had been sexually assaulted by an adult" on Thursday, June 23, according to a press release.
The minor's mother told police that her son had been having "a sexual relationship with a coworker." Sutter County detectives arrested 30-year-old Kimberly Carnahan, of Olivehurst, the next day.
The minor told police the two recently crashed Carnahan's car into a tree because they were "engaging in a sexual act."
Carnahan admitted to having a sexual relationship with the minor and was booked into the Sutter County Jail. She was charged with sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a minor under the age of 18, oral copulation with the threat of retaliation, sending harmful matter to a minor and threatening a witness.
WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Illegal Fireworks | How much you could be fined if caught using them
Illegal fireworks are an annual cause for concern and this year fines are being used to discourage their use during 4th of July.