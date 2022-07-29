x
Woman arrested after trying to kidnap 4-year-old from Oroville preschool, police say

School employees reported to officers that a woman tried to persuade a 4-year-old to come outside with her.

OROVILLE, Calif. — A woman was arrested Thursday after she walked into an Oroville preschool and allegedly tried to get a 4-year-old child to leave with her.

According to the Oroville Police Department, it happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the A Bright Starr Preschool & Daycare on Feather River Boulevard.

The person who called police said the woman walked into the school and tried to leave with a child.

Police got to the school and found 41-year-old Dezirae Guthrie. They also found the child was uninjured and safe inside the school.

School employees reported to officers that Guthrie tried to persuade a 4-year-old to come outside with her.

She was taken to the Butte County jail on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and her bail was set at $60,000.

ABC10 reached out to the school for more information. We have not heard back yet.

