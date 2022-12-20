Woman charged with DUI, vehicular manslaughter after El Dorado County wreck

CHP says she was driving on Nov. 11 when she crashed, ejecting and killing her passenger, before leaving the scene.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after a fatal accident in El Dorado County last month.

According to California Highway Patrol, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Erica Chambers and CHP Placerville arrested her Tuesday.

CHP says Chambers was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz when she crashed on Nov. 11, ejecting her passenger, Mason Visman, who died from his injuries. Chambers then allegedly left the scene.

She is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with an enhancement for leaving the scene, driving under the influence causing injury, and driving with a .08 BAC or more with an enhancement for driving with a .15 BAC or more and refusing to take a chemical test.

