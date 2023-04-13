Woman crossing Bradshaw Road hit, killed by driver

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a driver who left the scene.
According to a news release, it happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Bradshaw Road, north of Countryroads Drive.
CHP says a 35-year-old Hispanic woman was crossing the southbound lanes of the road and was outside a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a gold colored sedan.
The driver left the scene. Investigators believe the vehicle involved was a gold 2003 Mercedes-Benz E320 and it likely has damage to its front right.
CHP is looking to interview the driver. Anyone with information can call the East Sacramento CHP office at 916-464-1450.
WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Downtown Sacramento mural museum in development