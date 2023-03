Officials say the woman was pinned by her car when the car door slammed on her just before 6 p.m. on 32nd and I streets in North Highlands.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A woman was hit and killed by her own car Saturday according to California Highway Patrol.

Her husband called 911 and Sacramento Fire Department responded to the scene.

Officials say she died from her injuries and they do not suspect foul play.

No additional information is available at this time.