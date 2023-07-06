Woman found dead after going over waterfall near Lake Tahoe

Her body was later found near the Vikingsholm walking path where she was confirmed to be dead.

EMERALD BAY, Calif. — A woman was found dead after going over the edge of a waterfall in El Dorado County, according to officials.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says they were called to lower Eagle Falls near Emerald Bay around 2:44 p.m. Tuesday for a woman who had gone over the edge and could no longer be seen.

Her body was later found near the Vikingsholm walking path where she was confirmed to be dead.

The woman was identified as 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim from San Francisco.

Officials do not suspect any foul play in her death.

