Woman dies after being ejected from vehicle in Fairfield

It happened early Thursday morning on Peabody Road north of Chuck Hammond Drive.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman died Thursday morning after being ejected from her vehicle in Fairfield.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 5 a.m. on Peabody Road north of Chuck Hammond Drive.

CHP says the driver went off the road, over corrected and her vehicle overturned several times.

The driver, a Fairfield woman in her 20s, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified yet.

Alcohol or drugs aren’t believed to be a factor in the crash.

