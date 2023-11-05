Woman dies after being ejected from vehicle in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman died Thursday morning after being ejected from her vehicle in Fairfield.
According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 5 a.m. on Peabody Road north of Chuck Hammond Drive.
CHP says the driver went off the road, over corrected and her vehicle overturned several times.
The driver, a Fairfield woman in her 20s, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified yet.
Alcohol or drugs aren’t believed to be a factor in the crash.
