Woman dies from injuries after Christmas fire at North Highlands home

Neighbors told ABC10 the victim woke everybody up and warned them about the fire, but she did not make it out.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from previous coverage of the house fire.

A woman critically injured in a North Highlands house fire Christmas morning has died.

According to the Sacramento County Coroner, she was 22-year-old Tizita Abdrazak, also known by friends and family as Destiny.

The fire happened around 2 a.m. at a home on David Drive and investigators say it was accidentally started by an artificial Christmas tree.

A neighbor told ABC10 she left her house after seeing the fire and the family was outside. They said Abdrazak woke everybody up and warned them about the fire, but she did not make it out.

Firefighters broke the window and pulled her to safety, though she ultimately sustained fatal injuries. Two dogs also died in the fire.

Investigators say there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.

