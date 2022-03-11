Woman dies after being hit by train in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A woman died Thursday after being hit by a train in Shackelford, near Modesto.
According to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Luke Schwartz, it happened around 1:20 p.m. at 7th Street and Morgan.
He says the train was going about 45 mph, couldn’t stop, and hit a female pedestrian. She died at the scene.
Her identity has not been released yet.
WATCH MORE: Modesto homeless man killed crossing street just started turning life around, family says
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9