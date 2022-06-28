Woman dies after being thrown from motorcycle in Sonora

CHP says the 57-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when she collided with a car while trying to pass a big rig

SONORA, Calif. — A woman died Tuesday morning after rear-ending another vehicle with her motorcycle on a highway in Sonora.

According to California Highway Patrol, a 57-year-old motorcyclist was riding her Harley Davidson westbound on the SR-108 on-ramp around 7:20 a.m. when she tried to pass a big rig.

She collided with the right rear end of a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze, causing her to be thrown from her motorcycle. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

According to CHP, drugs and alcohol were not involved, and the victim was not wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the accident.

The collision is under investigation and the motorcyclist's name has not been released yet.

