1 dead, 2 injured in Wilton crash

A 79-year-old woman died from major injuries after colliding with another driver on Dillard Road.

WILTON, Calif. — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a two-car crash Sunday morning on Dillard Road in Wilton.

According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, 79-year-old Arla Gustafson was driving her 2016 Toyota Corolla when she went off the right shoulder of the road, overcorrected, and went into the eastbound lane where she collided head-on with a Hyundai.

Both Gustafson and the driver of the Hyundai were trapped in their cars while a 12-year-old in the Hyundai was able to get out.

Gustafson died from her injuries at Kaiser South Hospital.

California Highway Patrol says speed, drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash.

