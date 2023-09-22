Woman arrested for suspected DUI after wrong-way crash on Highway 50 in Sacramento

A 27-year-old driving a Nissan SUV was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided with a Honda sedan driving the correct way.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a wrong-way crash on Highway 50 in Sacramento.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on eastbound Highway 50, east of 5th Street. The 27-year-old driver of a Nissan SUV was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided with a Honda sedan driving the correct way.

The man driving the Honda has major injuries. CHP said he possibly had a broken leg. There were no calls of a wrong-way driver before the crash, according to CHP.

Watch more on ABC10: Wildfire-prone California to consider new rules for property insurance pricing