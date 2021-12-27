x
Woman in labor escorted to hospital by agencies braving zero visibility conditions, falling trees

Crews from Cal Fire, Union Pacific Railroad, Auburn public works and Colfax public works helped the woman through Rollins Lake Road to Colfax and eventually I-80.

COLFAX, Calif. — Sunday evening saw firefighters and many other agencies spring into action to help a woman in labor.

Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit responded to a report of power lines down in the area of Magra Road and Interstate 80 before being notified of a woman in labor nearby.

The woman was trapped on the interstate after several trees and powerlines blocked the roadway to westbound traffic. 

Ultimately, Cal Fire, a Union Pacific Railroad crew, an Auburn public works employee, multiple members of the Colfax public works braved Rollins Lake Road to get the patient to Colfax and eventually to I-80 and enroute to the hospital.

In a post from Cal Fire NEU, firefighters said crews fought through falling trees, downed power lines, zero visibility conditions and large amounts of snow.

