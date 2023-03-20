x
Woman dies after fire along Roseville Road near North Highlands

The fire is on Roseville Road under the I-80 overpass near North Highlands. Multiple RVs, trailers and encampment debris are on fire.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A woman died in a fire that broke out along Roseville Road on Monday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The fire is on Roseville Road under the I-80 overpass near North Highlands. Multiple RVs, trailers and encampment debris are on fire. According to Capt. Parker Wilbourn, a spokesperson for the fire district, the woman lived in a fifth wheel under the freeway. 

Firefighters are trying to ensure everyone is out while putting out the fire. 

