Woman dies after fire along Roseville Road near North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A woman died in a fire that broke out along Roseville Road on Monday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District .

The fire is on Roseville Road under the I-80 overpass near North Highlands. Multiple RVs, trailers and encampment debris are on fire. According to Capt. Parker Wilbourn, a spokesperson for the fire district, the woman lived in a fifth wheel under the freeway.