Woman found dead along Folsom Lake shore identified

Police were called after California State Prison workers discovered the woman's body

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FOLSOM, Calif. — Foul play isn’t suspected in the death of a woman found along the shore of Folsom Lake Tuesday night, according to police.

The Folsom Police Department says it was called around 8 p.m. for a body found near the Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway. Upon arrival police found the body on the rocks above the river.

According to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office website, the woman was 47-year-old Erin Hill of Roseville. Police say foul play is not suspected in her death.

WATCH ON ABC10: Concern over debris in Folsom Lake