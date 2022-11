It happened Thursday morning near Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death Thursday morning.

According to a news release, it happened around 7:30 a.m. near Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street.

Police arrived at the scene to find a woman in a car with stab wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information yet and anyone with information can call the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.