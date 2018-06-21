A woman's body has been identified in a suspicious death investigation in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

On June 14, around 9 a.m., the Fairfield Police Department responded to a call and found a body floating face down in a creek east of the 400 block of Union Ave near the railroad tracks.

The unclothed body, which had no sign of obvious trauma, was recovered. No evidence of foul play was found in the area, police said.

On Wednesday, police identified the body as 53-year-old Brenda Joy Hudson of Vallejo.

