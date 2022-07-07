Woman involved in Ripon fireworks bust says her family was treated unfairly

“We're being perceived as horrible human beings when genuinely down in our hearts, we're just trying to give back to our community and make our neighborhood happy."

RIPON, Calif. — A mother in Ripon says her family was treated unfairly after trying to put on a neighborhood fireworks display.

Nicole McCurdy says her family puts on the block’s biggest display on the Fourth of July, but on June 15, San Joaquin County deputies raided their home.

They were investigating Instagram and YouTube accounts owned by Nicole’s son, Christian, who was arrested at his other residence in Tracy.

He admitted he was in possession of illegal fireworks, which is something Nicole says he regrets.

“I know for sure he does. I know for sure he does, and he says he'll never touch a firework again in his life -- other than ‘safe and sane,’” said McCurdy.

Some illegal fireworks were also found in her garage, but she says she thought they were all legal when they were purchased from North Dakota.

The sheriff and district attorney defended the raid. Across the county, their illegal fireworks task force confiscated nearly 10,000 pounds of fireworks this year, some illegal firearms, and even destructive devices like M-80s.

The McCurdys say they didn’t deserve how they were treated for their fireworks show.

“We're being perceived as horrible human beings when genuinely down in our hearts, we're just trying to give back to our community and make our neighborhood happy,” said McCurdy.

The illegal fireworks task force confiscated three times the amount of illegal fireworks this year compared to 2021.

Nicole says she heard in a press conference Wednesday she could be charged with child endangerment, though she hasn’t received word from authorities she’s being charged with anything.

