SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after a woman was hit and killed in North Sacramento Sunday night.

Police say the accident happened around 9 p.m. at Marysville Boulevard and Sonoma Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found a woman with major injuries and she later died at a hospital. The driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

It’s unclear why the woman was in the road at the time of the crash.

