Woman killed, man injured in crash at Highway 99/50 split

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 22-year-old Sacramento woman was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 99 at the 50 split.

According to a California Highway Patrol collision report, it happened around 2:20 p.m.

Their preliminary investigation found a man was driving a Toyota in the #2 lane from Highway 99 northbound behind a Peterbilt dump truck. The dump truck driver was slowing down when the driver of the Toyota rear-ended him.

The driver of the Toyota had major injuries and was taken to the hospital while his passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was fatally injured and died at the hospital. The rear passengers in the Toyota, a 6-month-old and a 1-year-old, were uninjured.

CHP says DUI is not a factor in the crash. The names of those involved haven’t been released yet.

