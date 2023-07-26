Woman killed in North Highlands hit and run identified by coroner

The crash happened on Watt and Orange Grove avenues Wednesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — The woman who was killed after being hit by a car in North Highlands Wednesday night has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

Shanese Marielee Bradshaw, 25, was identified as the victim of the crash on Watt and Orange Grove avenues.

California Highway Patrol officials say a black 2011 Lexus GS350 with the license plate number 9ELX700 hit Bradshaw and drove away from the scene.

Officials are still searching for the car and expect it to have damage to the right side, including missing the right side mirror.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or sees this vehicle is asked to call investigators at (916) 861-1300 or (916) 861-2300.

On 7/26/23 at approximately 9:05 PM on Watt Avenue, south of Orange Grove Avenue, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.... Posted by CHP - North Sacramento on Thursday, July 27, 2023

WATCH MORE: Man arrested after multiple cars in West Sacramento vandalized