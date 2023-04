According to California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit by several vehicles east of Mason Street.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A female pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday on westbound I-80 in Vacaville.

According to California Highway Patrol, she was hit by several vehicles east of Mason Street.

CHP Solano said around 7:45 a.m. lanes in the area reopened, but drivers may still experience delays in the area.

