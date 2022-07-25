Woman sentenced to prison for false statements when applying for FEMA benefits after Camp Fire

Investigators say she claimed a home in Paradise as her primary residence when other people were living there. She also received temporary housing from FEMA.

Example video title will go here for this video

PARADISE, Calif. — A Butte County woman will spend the next year behind bars after making false statements in an application for FEMA benefits after the 2018 Camp Fire.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 66-year-old Deborah Laughlin of Magalia was sentenced Monday to 12 months in prison and more than $77,000 in restitution.

Court documents say Laughlin falsely claimed a mobile home in Paradise as her primary home at the time of the fire, even though other people were renting and living in the mobile home at the time of the fire.

She received $7,886 to replace items and $1,788 for two months of rental assistance. She also received temporary housing from FEMA for nearly two years from June 2019 to April 2021.

The money and temporary housing was found to cost the United States around $77,000.

Anyone who suspects fraud involving disaster relief efforts, including California wildfires and COVID, or believes they were a victim of fraud can call the National Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.

WATCH FIRE - POWER - MONEY: How to control California fires, scientists explain