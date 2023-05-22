Woman shot by Sacramento Police K9 handlers identified

Officers responded to a business in the 1100 block of 24th Street just after noon Saturday for a report of a person with a gun.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 43-year-old woman shot by Sacramento police officers responding to a call Saturday has been identified.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, she is 43-year-old Chio Linh Saeteurn and she was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

CASE HISTORY

Officers responded to a business in the 1100 block of 24th Street just after noon Saturday for a report of a person with a gun.

Twenty minutes later, while officers were checking the scene, they received a report of a person waving a gun around 28th Street and N Street. A third call reported a person was pointing a gun at customers in a business around the same area.

An officer saw a person matching the description given by callers around 28th and Q Street.

Police say they tried to get her attention, but she ran from them and ignored multiple commands.

She stopped, turned toward the officers, and pointed the gun at two K9 handlers who fired their guns.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers later found she was carrying an airsoft gun.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Davis stabbing suspect ordered to get psychiatric exam