Woman shot, killed at El Dorado County home

El Dorado County deputies arrested 28-year-old Brandon Heckley on suspicion of murder.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting left a woman dead Monday night at a home in Placerville.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a possible homicide call and arrived at the home near Mossy Oak Trail to find a woman inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after, officers found a suspect at the home and arrested 28-year-old Brandon Heckley.

Heckley was booked into El Dorado County Jail on suspicion of murder and other charges with a set bail of $300,000.

