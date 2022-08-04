An email address, whitneysnecklace@gmail.com, has been set up for the potential owner to reunite with their heirloom.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A Northern Virginia woman said she got more than she paid for from The Container Store in Clarendon back in the summer of 2019.

Jessica Maddux bought a jewelry box from the home store in August of 2019, what she didn't know is that it would include a family heirloom.

“Someone had clearly bought the jewelry box, put their jewelry in it, and then returned the box without taking their own jewelry out," Maddux said.

Inside the white jewelry box was a diamond necklace inside a red cloth bag. The baggy the necklace was in said it was a wedding ring made into a pendant for Whitney's wedding necklace.

Maddux said she knew she had to try and reunite the heirloom with its rightful owner.

She took the jewelry box back to The Container Store and tried to get answers from the corporate office with no luck.

“I’ve been looking for Whitney for about two and a half years now. I originally tried a few lost and found groups, wasn’t able to find anything," Maddux said.

"I talked to The Container Store’s corporate office and they said this is new, this is unusual, we don’t really know how to help. So, it’s always been in the back of my mind I have to find Whitney and give her necklace back.”

It wasn't until Maddux recently had her first child that she joined parent Facebook groups and realized it could be a new way for her to try and track down the necklace's rightful owner.

"I know how sentimental jewelry can be and I thought oh my gosh I have to find this person," Maddux said.

She said people have commented and tagged Whitneys they know, but with no luck to the Whitney whose necklace it belongs to. Maddux has set up an email, whitneysnecklace@gmail.com, in hopes the necklace's rightful owner can reach out and get their necklace back.