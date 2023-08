Deputies say boaters called 911 after seeing the body

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found at Folsom Lake over the weekend.

According to El Dorado Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Parker, boaters at Rattlesnake Bar called 911 Saturday afternoon after finding a body near Rattlesnake Bar.

The woman’s body was then recovered and she has not been identified yet.