4 women arrested, accused of organized retail theft at Ulta store in Riverbank

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Four women accused of stealing more than $5,000 in merchandise from a Riverbank Ulta beauty store were arrested after a brief car chase earlier this week.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 6 p.m. Monday at the location on Claribel Road in Riverbank.

Staff at the store called police after they suspected the four women left the store without paying for products.

The sheriff's office says officers saw the suspects' vehicle on Kiernan Avenue near Salida and tried to stop the driver, but they refused to pull over and led officers on a chase. They got less than a mile down the road before hitting a curb, disabling the vehicle.

Officers recovered the allegedly stolen merchandise and arrested the four women after confirming they were the four seen on surveillance video.

They were identified as Zekoya Jackson, 21; Samia Florence, 22; Kimayah Ratliff, 21; and Ahniyah Shans, 22.

They are accused of organized retail theft, grand theft and criminal conspiracy.