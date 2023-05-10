2 women killed in Solano County slough crash identified

Three other people were injured in the crash: an adult, an infant and a toddler.

COURTLAND, Calif. — The two women killed Thursday night after their vehicle crashed into a slough in Solano County have been identified.

According to the Solano County Coroner’s Office, they are 49-year-old Isabel Diaz Ramirez and 47-year-old Yolanda De La Cruz Rivas.

Three other people were injured in the crash: an adult, an infant and a toddler.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash was called in around 4 p.m. near Courtland.

CHP says the vehicle crashed into the Sutter Slough and the two women died at the scene while the other three occupants were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

