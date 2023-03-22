Women-led production hits center stage at The B Street Theatre

The show is called Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson - Apartment B, and has a modern take on the classic story of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new theater production has taken center stage at The Sofia, Home of the B Street Theatre, and it's filled with laughs and a mysterious twist.

The show is called "Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson - Apartment B," and it has a modern take on the classic story of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.

Taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Sherlock Holmes, played by B St. Theatre actress Melinda Parrett, and Ms. Joan Watson, played by B St. Theatre actress Meher Mistry, not only solve cases that help members of the community but also discover the importance of teamwork and perseverance.

"It's a Sherlock Holmes adaptation, although it is modernized and obviously the two main characters are played by women," said Lyndsay Birch, artistic director at the B Street Theatre. "It's also a really nice story about female friendship and how women can come together and support each other."

Actresses Parrett and Mistry said they can relate a lot to their character's storylines and what they both went through to achieve their goals.

"To have the opportunity to play these characters that are unapologetically who they are, I am grateful because I don't get the opportunity to do that often," said Parrett.

"At the beginning, you see that they're both searching for something or struggling about something," said Mistry. "To then find the results with each other and the way we came together, despite and through our differences to make the world better, just makes the whole show."

They also expressed how important it is for women to be highlighted in the theatre industry, especially within Sacramento as it becomes a growing city for creatives.

"I think that's vital to the Sacramento community," said Birch. "To bring something new and exciting, like sure people have heard of the concept obviously of Sherlock and Watson, but they haven't heard the story told in this particular way. It's really important to continue to bring new works to our community, whether they're local playwrights or people that are working also on the national scene."

The production runs all throughout the rest of Women's History Month, and its last show is on April 16th.

They are also running a promotion where on Friday nights at 8 p.m. and Sunday nights at 7 p.m., there's a date night deal where you can bring a date or a friend for free if you buy one ticket.

For tickets and more information, you can go to the B Street Theatre's website at www.BStreetTheatre.org