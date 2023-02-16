During a traffic stop on Osman Kanu's car, officers discovered 15 Visa debit cards with different names on each of them.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — On Thursday, a Woodbridge man pled guilty to illegally obtaining pandemic unemployment benefits from the state of California.

According to evidence, between Aug. 2020 and Sept. 28, 2020, Osman Kanu, 26, defrauded the California Employment Development Department (EDD) by filing at least 15 fake unemployment insurance claims using the personal identifying information of victims.

Authorities claim on each application, Kanu knowingly made false statements to mislead California EDD. These included falsely submitting applications with the PII of real individuals without their permission or consent, falsely certifying the real individuals’ employment history and unemployment status, falsely certifying that the real individuals would receive the UI benefits, and falsely certifying the real individuals’ home addresses.

Police say Kanu committed this fraud from Virginia. He did not live in California during the scheme or qualify for California EDD benefits.

During a traffic stop on Kanu's car, officers discovered 15 Visa debit cards with different names on each of them. Further investigation determined that the debit cards provided access to UI funds provided by California EDD and Kanu was arrested.

In total, California EDD funded $308,400 to the prepaid debit cards. Authorities claim the total intended loss was $628,708. In total, Kanu withdrew $178,000 from the prepaid debit cards between late August and September 2020.

The California EDD funds loaded on the prepaid debit cards were derived from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, and from funds made available by the Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator to provide grants to participating states, territories, and the District of Columbia to administer the delivery of lost wages assistance. All these programs were intended to help workers suffering economic consequences from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities say Kanu is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1. He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.