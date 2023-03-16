Woodland High School student arrested after allegedly bringing gun on campus

Officers went to the campus Thursday to follow up on an off-campus incident from the week prior.

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Woodland High School student was arrested after they were found with a gun on campus, according to the Woodland Police Department.

Officers went to the campus Thursday to follow up on an off-campus incident from the week prior. It's unclear what the incident was about or who reported it.

Officials say they discovered the student, who is a minor, had a gun and they were arrested. The student was taken to Yolo County Juvenile Hall, according to officials.

Woodland High School's staff says there is no direct threat to any student on campus and they are working with police to "ensure the safety of students and staff."

No further information is available.

