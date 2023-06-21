Woodland Area Roller Derby team saves practice space after reaching compromise with city council

For weeks the recreational team of about a dozen players fought against losing their practice space in Ferns Park to futsal courts.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODLAND, Calif. — The all-women Woodland Area Roller Derby (WARD) team skated off with a win Tuesday after announcing its only nearby practice space was saved.

For weeks the recreational team of about a dozen players fought against losing their practice space in Ferns Park to futsal courts.

Team president Raena Lavelle told ABC10 she didn't expect city officials to save the practice space dubbed "The Cage," as Woodland Community Service Department leaders recently held a public meeting announcing the new courts.

"When the rink in Woodland is closed, it feels like our home is closed," she said. "We're not asking for a dedicated space, we're just saying 'Hey if you're going to redevelop it and put a futsal court in, we just want to share.'"

Then, at a June 12 public meeting, the WARD team and its members made themselves known and advocated to save "The Cage."

Woodland Councilmember Rich Lansburgh thanked the roller derby team Tuesday for successfully advocating for their practice space.

"This is how government works, speak up and you'll be heard," he said. "(Now) they're going to get some cooperation from the city to get their needs met, it was a good meeting with both futsal people and the skaters."

Instead of being solely for futsal, half the space will remain available for WARD to practice in their spot, effectively saving The Cage.

Women on the roller derby team have used the court since the nonprofit was established about 10 years ago.

As a member of the team, you receive a unique nickname to match your player personality and style.

WARD team captain BriAnne Dewberry, also known as 'Brawnnie Lott,' thanked city officials at Tuesday's city council meeting after reaching a compromise.

"We are all over-the-moon grateful for the opportunity to remain at Ferns Park after spending the past decade in that cage and making it a home away from home for some of us," she said. "It's almost become a part of our identity."

WATCH MORE: Stockton votes to fly Pride flag over city hall