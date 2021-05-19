Woodland police search for missing 11-year-old boy

Miguel Ballesteros was last seen near West and Cross Streets wearing a black Raiders hoodie and sweatpants at around 2 p.m., Woodland police said.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Woodland police are asking for the public's help finding an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Police said Miguel Ballesteros was last seen near West and Cross Streets wearing a black Raiders hoodie and sweatpants around 2 p.m. He is about 5'4 and weighs 185 pounds.

Ballesteros doesn't know his way around the city. Police say he has run away before but came back within a couple of hours, police said.

Police ask anyone who has seen Ballesteros to call 530-666-2411.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

WATCH MORE: Marysville museum focuses on the forgotten history of Chinese Americans