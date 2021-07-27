2 burglars arrested in Woodland for stealing scooters, possessing meth, police say

One of the front windows of a local store had been broken by a large rock and several scooters in the front display had been taken.

WOODLAND, Calif — Two burglars were arrested in Woodland overnight while trying to steal scooters from a local business during a power outage, Woodland Police Department said.

The Woodland Police Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to an alarm going off at SORD Boards at 607 Main Street in Woodland shortly after midnight, when the city was experiencing a widespread outage.

When officers arrived, they saw one of the front windows had been broken by a large rock and several scooters in the front display had been taken.

Officers then found 26-year-old Cory Neal Rogers running from the area after they set up a perimeter, according to Woodland police. He was hiding in the front patio area of a restaurant nearby. He allegedly abandoned one of the stolen scooters when he fled.

Surveillance video gave officers a second suspect, 27-year-old Christian James Aguilera. He was found behind the 7-Eleven on Armfield Avenue with three of the other stolen scooters as well as methamphetamine, according to the Woodland Police Department.

Rogers and Aguilera were arrested and booked at the Yolo County Jail on burglary and conspiracy charges. Aguilera was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

