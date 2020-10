Woodland police said Rorie and Ralynn Yubetta were last seen on Friday at around 6 p.m. near Jones street and Newton drive.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Woodland police are asking help from the public in locating two teenage girls who went missing on Friday.

Police said Rorie and Ralynn Yubetta were last seen together near Jones street and Newton drive on Friday around 6 p.m.

Police said Rorie was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts while Ralynn wore a blue T-shirt and black pants.

Police are asking if you have any information to call 530-666-2411.