Suspect in near decade old Woodland homicide arrested in Idaho, police say

Woodland police said Jose Luis Gomez Arreola was arrested for shooting and killing Gabriel Villareal Ibarra outside of a bar in Woodland.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Police in Idaho arrested a homicide suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man outside of a Woodland bar in 2011.

Back in 2011, police said officers responded to a shooting on 534 Bush Street that ultimately claimed the life of Gabriel Villareal Ibarra.

Police said a fight broke out between Ibarra and the suspect Jose Luis Gomez Arreola, where Arreola allegedly pulled a gun and shot Ibarra and another man before firing more shots toward gathering crowds and running away.

By 2015, police secured an arrest warrant for Arreola, and on July 22, 2020, Idaho officers contacted the department to say that they arrested Arreola.

