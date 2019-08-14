WOODLAND, Calif. — The Yolo County Fair returns Wednesday and wants visitors to "Let it goat" at the oldest, free gated fair.

Burt Vanucci, CEO of the fair, said the fair's free admission draws a crowd from all over Northern California, including Dixon, Davis and Vacaville.

Vanucci describes the fair as "quaint, more of your hometown get together, [where you] see people you haven't seen for a whole year."

ABC10 also spoke to CHP Officer Rodney Fitzhugh about security measures being implemented this year at the fair following recent mass shootings, including one at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.

"We will implement the use of metal detectors this year," said Fitzhugh. "There will also be bag searches. And we will also limit the amount of places that you can enter and exit the fair. On top of that, we will also have officers patrolling within the fairgrounds and we'll also have officers patrolling the perimeter."

Here is what you need to know about the 2019 Yolo County Fair.

What will be there?

Rodeo

Battle of the bands

Other live music

Carnival rides

Here is a map of the fairgrounds and a schedule for the entertainment.

How much does it cost?

Parking: $5

Carnival Ride Coupons: $20

Junior Rodeo: $10

When?

The fair operates from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18.

The Yolo County Fair is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday. The schedule from Thursday to Sunday runs from noon to midnight.

Where?

The Yolo County Fair is located at 1250 Gum Ave, Woodland, CA 95776.

