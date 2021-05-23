3 arrested, including 14-year-old, for attempted murder in Woodland

The incident started as a drive-by shooting at a home near Woodland Senior High School and ended with a chase and crash.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Three people were arrested, including a 14-year-old, for attempted murder following a pair of shootings in Woodland, Saturday night.

According to Woodland Police, the first shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 100 block of W. Beamer Street, near Woodland Senior High School. Investigators said the suspects shot at a home and grazed a person.

The suspects sped away, but police said a witness jumped in a car and chased after them. When the suspects saw they were being followed police said someone in the suspects’ car fired backward at their pursuer near Mariposa Street and W. Woodland Avenue. The witness then rammed the suspects’ car near N. Cottonwood Street and W. Kentucky Avenue, causing it to crash, police said.

All three suspects bailed out of their wrecked vehicle and ran into a field at the dead end of Mallard Drive where they were arrested. Police identify the suspects as 20-year-old Adolfo Perez and 18-year-old Javier Lopez. Both men were booked into the Yolo County Jail on complaints of attempted murder and shooting into an inhabited dwelling.

The 14-year-old suspect was taken to juvenile hall on the same charges, police said. That person has not been identified due to their age.

Police said they recovered all of the weapons used during this incident. The victim in the first shooting has not been identified, but police said that person was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Investigators did not say if the witness who chased after the suspects was injured.

Read more from ABC10