Missing 5-year-old Woodland boy found safe | Update

WOODLAND, Calif. — Update:
Woodland Police said they have safely located 5-year-old Nathaniel Castro.
Authorities did not say where or how Nathaniel was found.
Original:
A 5-year-old Woodland boy is missing, Wednesday night, according to the police department.
Police said Nathaniel Castro was last seen at his home on Yolano Drive around 7:45 p.m.
According to police, Nathaniel was wearing a light blue T-shirt with a shark logo on the front and blue/grayish cargo shorts. He is described as being 4 feet tall and weighing about 50 pounds.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call Woodland Police dispatch at 530-666-2411.