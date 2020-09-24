Missing 5-year-old Woodland boy found safe | Update

Police said Nathaniel Castro was last seen at his home on Yolano Drive around 7:45 p.m.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Update:

Woodland Police said they have safely located 5-year-old Nathaniel Castro.

Authorities did not say where or how Nathaniel was found.

MISSING 5 YEAR OLD We are looking for your assistance in locating Nathaniel Castro. He is 5 years old, 4’0” tall,... Posted by Woodland Police Department on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Original:

A 5-year-old Woodland boy is missing, Wednesday night, according to the police department.

Police said Nathaniel Castro was last seen at his home on Yolano Drive around 7:45 p.m.

According to police, Nathaniel was wearing a light blue T-shirt with a shark logo on the front and blue/grayish cargo shorts. He is described as being 4 feet tall and weighing about 50 pounds.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call Woodland Police dispatch at 530-666-2411.

MISSING 5 YEAR OLD We are looking for your assistance in locating Nathaniel Castro. He is 5 years old, 4’0” tall,... Posted by Woodland Police Department on Wednesday, September 23, 2020