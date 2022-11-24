2 killed in Woodland car crash after vehicle drives off highway

WOODLAND, Calif. — A solo car crash in Woodland ended in the death of two people and major injuries to a third person Thanksgiving morning, according to California Highway Patrol.
Officers said a Ford going at high speeds westbound on I-80 toward Mace Boulevard drove from the roadway onto an adjacent street, County Road 32A.
Police describe the incident as a collision and said investigations are underway into the death of the driver and one of the passengers, as well as a second passenger who sustained major injuries.
It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.
