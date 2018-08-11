WOODLAND, Calif. -- Families are waiting for a verdict in David Froste's case after his month-long trial wrapped. Froste is one of the men charged in the murders of Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios, who went missing in 2016.

"I have to be his feet," said Alicia Moore, Elijah's mother. "I have to be his hands, his eyes, as well as my own, for justice to be served."

Alicia tried to go to court every day to watch the trial, but she said some of the details were too hard to hear. Rebecca Macias went in support of the Rios family.

"You're sitting behind your son's alleged killer, and somebody who allegedly tortured her son, and Elijah as well," Macias said. "You have to sit there in silence and it's emotional and sad."

Not only is Enrique's mother dealing with the loss of her son, but also going through chemotherapy treatments for breast cancer.

"Knowing this process will keep going on and on till who knows how long, it's pretty much unbearable and leads to the depression and the cancer and not being able to get out of bed," Macias said.

One of the biggest questions the families have is where were the boys' bodies buried?

"I'm hoping sooner than later we'll locate their remains and lay them to rest and that way I can talk to my son when I need to," said Alicia.

As they wait for the verdict, the families say this is just the beginning since they will likely be going in and out of court for the other men charged.

"I understand now," Alicia said. "I understand why people would say they should not have to bury their child first."

