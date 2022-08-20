x
Woodland

Fire damages structures at Woodland's Velocity Island Park

According to officials with the Woodland Fire Department, the Saturday morning fire caused over $300,000 in damages.

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Saturday morning fire at a popular Woodland water park and event venue left a kitchen-bar structure and an outbuilding damaged, officials with the Woodland Fire Department said.

Around 8:52 a.m. Saturday, firefighters with the Woodland Fire Department, Willow Oaks Fire Department and the UC Davis Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at Velocity Island Park on East Street in Woodland.

Fire officials say they are still investigating what caused the blaze but that the estimated value of the structure and equipment destroyed was over $300,000.

No injuries were reported during the firefight.

Credit: Woodland Fire Department
Fire crews attempt mop up and overhaul measures on a structure at Woodland's Velocity Island Park following a damaging Saturday morning fire.

ABC10
