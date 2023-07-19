President Obama teams up with Woodland Public Library to promote reading

In a social media video, the Woodland Public Library got some help from former President Barak Obama to help promote reading and the importance of libraries.

WOODLAND, Calif. — The Woodland Public Library got some help from former President Barack Obama to help promote reading and visiting the library.

In a social media video, the staff of the library can be seen sharing information about what adventures and activities can be unlocked by using a Woodland Public Library card.

For example, with your library card, you can check out a "California State Park Pass" and an "Explore Pack.'

"And of course, you've got to borrow a book," former President Obama said in the video.

“The Obama Foundation reached out to us wanting to support libraries throughout the country and asked us if we wanted to be involved, as they have enjoyed our prior TikTok content,” says Children’s Librarian Sara Vickers in a press release posted on the city of Woodland's website. “We were on board for a collaboration!”

Librarian Sara Day believes that “it’s truly an honor to be asked. Woodland Public Library is a special place and it’s amazing that we are getting recognized for it.”

The partnership was made possible with the help of "The Obama Foundation" which also partnered with libraries in Illinois, Texas and Maryland to "emphasize the importance of public libraries and everyone’s freedom to read."

Henrietta and her friends encourage you to explore all of the things your local library has to offer! 📚 Thank you to President Obama and the Obama Foundation for partnering with us and supporting the freedom to read. 📚 #LetFreedomRead #FreedomToRead #SummerReading #Woodlandpubliclibrary Posted by Woodland Public Library on Wednesday, July 19, 2023