WOODLAND, Calif. — Woodland residents! The city wants to help you step up your eco-friendly game. Free recycling bins and food scrap kitchen pails are available to all residents so they can recycle and compost more conveniently.

All while helping divert waste from landfills!

The bins, provided by City of Woodland Environmental Services, will be available starting on Monday, July 29 and can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the City of Woodland Municipal Service Center at 655 N. Pioneer Ave. Bins are first come, first served, and available while supplies last.

Per family: Each single-family household can receive up to two 10-gallon or two 6-gallon recycling bins, or one of each, and a 2-gallon food scrap kitchen pail. Food scrap pails are not available to multi-family households (apartments), as organics services are not available at apartment complexes at this time. Residents must live within city limits to qualify.

If you have any questions about bin availability, reach out to City of Woodland Public Works at (530) 661-5962. To find out more about the City’s recycling and organics recycling program, visit EnviroWoodland.org.

RECYCLING TIPS

Recycle in the bathroom! The City recommends that you also add a recycling bin to your bathroom catch recyclable items such as shampoo and conditioner bottles and toilet paper rolls that would otherwise be thrown away.

Residents with organics (brown lid) carts: Make collecting and transporting kitchen food scraps easier by placing a food scrap pail on the kitchen counter. Food trimmings, leftovers, expired food, flowers, and food-soiled paper products (paper towels, plates, and cups) are accepted in the organics cart, in addition to yard trimmings, for composting.

BUSINESS RECYCLING

The City of Woodland isn't just keeping it to families. Committed to helping "local businesses become environmentally sustainable through waste reduction and recycling," the city also has a business program available.

Free recycling bins, signage, waste assessments and training are offered. All you have to do is sign up.

