23 years after killing, Gerron Gipson identified as Yolo County homicide victim

For two decades, investigators have worked to identify human remains found near a Clarksburg slough in March of 1999.

WOODLAND, Calif. — After more than two decades of investigating, authorities in Yolo County have identified human remains first found near a Clarksburg slough in March of 1999.

The Yolo County District Attorney's Office has identified Gerron Gipson as the victim of a homicide cold case. Gipson, 29 years old at the time of the homicide, had ties to the Sacramento area, the District Attorney's Office says.

On March 4, 1999, authorities say they found the decomposed remains of Gipson on the bank of a slough in the Yolo County community of Clarksburg.

While the cause of death was initially determined to be a homicide, officials say they were unable to identify the remains due to the state of decomposition that the remains were in when found.

Recently, the District Attorney's Office said that they began to use genetic genealogy testing on the remains and found a partial DNA sample.

On June 2, the match was made identifying Gipson as the victim by using investigative genetic genealogy, the District Attorney's Office says.

"Though there was a passage of time, Gerron Gipson was never forgotten," said Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig. "I am proud of the dedication and collaboration among our law enforcement partners that will make it possible to return Gerron to his loved ones and offer them some sense of closure. We will wholeheartedly support them in the coming days.”

The Yolo County District Attorney's Office is still investigating the case along with the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice.

Those with information on the cold case are asked to call the Yolo County Sheriff's Office at 530-668-5280.

