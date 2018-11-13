David Froste, 27, of Knights Landing, was found guilty of murdering two Yolo County teens in 2016.

A jury deliberated for days to reach its verdict.

Froste is one of the men charged in the murders of Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios, two teens who went missing in 2016.

BREAKING: Jury finds David Froste guilty on all charges. pic.twitter.com/KCTfpF0ytM — Daniela Pardo (@danielapardotv) November 13, 2018

Enrique Rios, 16, and Elijah Moore, 17, who were classmates and friends, vanished two years ago, and investigators believe Froste and three other defendants kidnapped and killed them. The motive was retaliation at Moore, who stole $300 worth of cannabis from David Froste.

“I was able to breathe today,” said Alicia Moore after the jury found David Froste guilty in the murder of her son, Elijah. pic.twitter.com/3lIaR19CG6 — Daniela Pardo (@danielapardotv) November 13, 2018

“This is a big step. We want guilty obviously, but what we really want is our boys,” said Enrique Rios’ mom, Lola.



“We still don’t have anything. We don’t have their bodies, we don’t know what happened. Where are they?”



The sentencing for David Froste will be on Dec 13 @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/jxW8Agw0q7 — Daniela Pardo (@danielapardotv) November 13, 2018

The prosecution’s case, which lacks physical evidence tying Froste to the crime, is based on incriminating statements by David Froste and co-defendants Jonathan Froste, Jesus Campos and Chandale Shannon Jr., according to Davis Enterprise reports. Social media activity and cell phone data was put into evidence to show their locations and movements during the teens last known appearances.

Yolo County Prosecutor Jay Linden described David Froste as the ring-leader of the group, a description disputed by his lawyer, Martha Sequeira.

Investigators said after Moore robbed David Froste, the co-defendants took Rios to a remote area in Knight’s Landing and tried to persuade Rios to lead them to Moore, and when he wouldn't, David Froste shot him to death, according to previous ABC10 reports. The foursome finally caught up with Moore at a Woodland shopping center, grabbed him and took him to the place where his friend was killed.

Moore was bludgeoned with tree branches and then shot to death before being buried next to Rios.

Many searches of the area, which is heavily overgrown, failed to find any trace of the teens’ bodies.

Campos, Shannon, and Jonathan Froste, David’s brother, have made plea agreements with prosecutors for a lesser sentence, according to the Davis Enterprise. Authorities said Campos and Shannon tried to help them find the burial site, but were unsuccessful.

Editor's Note: The name of prosecutor Jay Linden was incorrect in a previous version of this article.

