'I've never seen something like this before' | Man riding lawn mower on rural road outside Woodland killed in accident

A California Highway Patrol officer said the investigation into Thursday's collision is ongoing.

WOODLAND, Calif. — One man is dead and another recovering from injuries following a crash between a car and a riding mower outside of Woodland Thursday.

According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a call of an accident between a 58-year-old man riding a lawn mower and a car just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. The man riding the lawn mower was traveling north along County Road 97 toward Woodland when the driver of a 2003 Nissan failed to slow down and crashed into the lawn mower, ejecting the driver.

The man riding the lawn mower was pronounced dead at the scene, according to California Highway Patrol.

While the driver of the Nissan suffered only minor injuries, police say they have yet to determine the factors that led to the deadly collision.

"In my 16 years working, I've never seen something like this before," CHP officer Rodney Fitzhugh said. "We're still investigating, but we don't have reason to believe the other driver was impaired."

California Highway Patrol closed the highway from County Road 97 on SR-16 to County Road 24 for four hours following the crash to investigate.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9