Woodland man faces new criminal charges after being released on $0 bail

After being released from jail following his May 7 arrest on suspicion of auto theft, Kenneth Smit was arrested again one week later.

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Woodland man who was released from jail on $0 bail due to the coronavirus pandemic is facing additional felony charges from the Yolo County District Attorney's Office, officials confirmed.

Officials said 23-year-old Kenneth Smit was on parole after serving three years state prison. After being released from jail following his May 7 arrest on suspicion of auto theft, Smit was arrested again one week later.

California jails have been releasing non-violent criminal offenders with $0 bail in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus in jail facilities.

Smit now faces three separate criminal complaints, officials said.

Officials said the first felony complaint that Smit is accused of is stealing a vehicle on May 7.

The second complaint stems from his May 14 arrest, in which he was ultimately charged with second-degree burglary, looting and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, officials said.

The third complaint alleges that Smit owned burglary tools.

Officials said Smit plead not guilty to the criminal charges and is being held at the Yolo County Jail on bail for $25,000.

