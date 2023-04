Police said Naveah Gomez, 16, left her home on Saturday with a suitcase and backpack, and hasn't been seen since.

WOODLAND, Calif. — The Woodland Police Department is calling for help as they try to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police said Naveah "Veah" Gomez, 16, left her home on Saturday with a suitcase and black backpack. She hasn't been seen since.

Anyone with information regarding where she is can call the Investigations Bureau at 530-661-7874.

